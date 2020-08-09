Fintech Focus For August 7, 2020

Daily Perspective: Well done is better than well said. - B. Franklin

Fintech Movers: Google for Startups in Brazil recently announced the latest group of companies accepted into its triannual accelerator program. Among the 10 selected enterprises, the majority are B2B companies. - Contxto

Building a payment system for future.

Fintech startups raise record $100M.

Dan Gilbert: Acquisitions are coming.

ICE bought Ellie Mae mortgage tech.

RJ O’Brien acquires Lombard Forte.

Mini VIX futures to launch August 10.

Banexcoin aims to be a crypto bank.

Afterpay unveils new identity system.

Paystand intros pre-paid Zero Card.

Cboe prepares to close trading floor.

Liquidnet to automate fixed income.

Banked partners with British Airways.

Coinbase Pro will add band protocol.

Global Payments signs an AWS deal.

ASX tests blockchain-based settlement.

Watch Out For This: Camera-equipped street lamps were supposed to gather traffic data; instead, their video footage went to police. Now lawmakers are pushing back. - CityLab

NY AG lawsuit takes aim at NRA.

Jobless rate may be topping 30%.

Future airports will not have lines.

Baldness a coronavirus symptom.

Image from Market Ear.

Market Moving Headline: U.S. private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in July as companies exhausted loans to help with wages and new COVID-19 infections flared up across the country, supporting the view that the nascent economic recovery was faltering. - Reuters