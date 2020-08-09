Fintech Focus For August 7, 2020
Fintech Movers: Google for Startups in Brazil recently announced the latest group of companies accepted into its triannual accelerator program. Among the 10 selected enterprises, the majority are B2B companies. - Contxto
- Building a payment system for future.
- Fintech startups raise record $100M.
- Dan Gilbert: Acquisitions are coming.
- ICE bought Ellie Mae mortgage tech.
- RJ O’Brien acquires Lombard Forte.
- Mini VIX futures to launch August 10.
- Banexcoin aims to be a crypto bank.
- Afterpay unveils new identity system.
- Paystand intros pre-paid Zero Card.
- Cboe prepares to close trading floor.
- Liquidnet to automate fixed income.
- Banked partners with British Airways.
- Coinbase Pro will add band protocol.
- Global Payments signs an AWS deal.
- ASX tests blockchain-based settlement.
Watch Out For This: Camera-equipped street lamps were supposed to gather traffic data; instead, their video footage went to police. Now lawmakers are pushing back. - CityLab
- NY AG lawsuit takes aim at NRA.
- Jobless rate may be topping 30%.
- Future airports will not have lines.
- Baldness a coronavirus symptom.
Market Moving Headline: U.S. private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in July as companies exhausted loans to help with wages and new COVID-19 infections flared up across the country, supporting the view that the nascent economic recovery was faltering. - Reuters
- Why the Ford Fusion is now dead.
- Capital One to pay an $80M penalty.
- Weekly claims fall, job market stalls.
- SPX sectors and industries by size.
- Brokers see 59% increase in PFOF.
- Oil majors write-down, cut dividends.
- Airbus deliveries surge close to 36%.
- Carvana races to a new all-time high.
- Hilton: Demand to rebound by 2022.
