Fintech Focus For August 6, 2020

Fintech Movers: PayPal executives said society has reached an "inflection point" when it comes to the "death of cash," and noted that 70% of consumers now fear for their health when it comes to paying in stores. - Fortune

Schwab adopts TD's thinkorswim.

Refinitiv has added Sigwatch data.

BBVA intros Google collaboration.

Aquis furthers NEX tech migration.

Goldman develops app for M&A.

Shorter market hours bid hits wall.

Fidelity quotes Satoshi Nakamoto.

Do not discount insurance tech.

Smartbank Sync raises seed round.

eBay, LendingPoint launch program.

LSEG delivers a new IT platform.

Vela deploys market feed in AWS.

Watch Out For This: An ex-British Army explosive expert says the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, shows the tell-tale signs of an ammonium nitrate explosion. CNN's Sam Kiley reports. - CNN

Lebanon ignored expert warnings.

Nobody is buying fast food breakfast.

Biggest search engine raises $15.5M.

Social engineering is unlikely to stop.

Market Moving Headline: U.S. private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in July as companies exhausted loans to help with wages and new COVID-19 infections flared up across the country, supporting the view that the nascent economic recovery was faltering. - Reuters