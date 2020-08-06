Fintech Focus For August 6, 2020
Daily Perspective: I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious. - Albert Einstein
Fintech Movers: PayPal executives said society has reached an "inflection point" when it comes to the "death of cash," and noted that 70% of consumers now fear for their health when it comes to paying in stores. - Fortune
- Schwab adopts TD's thinkorswim.
- Refinitiv has added Sigwatch data.
- BBVA intros Google collaboration.
- Aquis furthers NEX tech migration.
- Goldman develops app for M&A.
- Shorter market hours bid hits wall.
- Fidelity quotes Satoshi Nakamoto.
- Do not discount insurance tech.
- Smartbank Sync raises seed round.
- eBay, LendingPoint launch program.
- LSEG delivers a new IT platform.
- Vela deploys market feed in AWS.
Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:
Watch Out For This: An ex-British Army explosive expert says the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, shows the tell-tale signs of an ammonium nitrate explosion. CNN's Sam Kiley reports. - CNN
- Lebanon ignored expert warnings.
- Nobody is buying fast food breakfast.
- Biggest search engine raises $15.5M.
- Social engineering is unlikely to stop.
Market Moving Headline: U.S. private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in July as companies exhausted loans to help with wages and new COVID-19 infections flared up across the country, supporting the view that the nascent economic recovery was faltering. - Reuters
- Rocket prices IPO at $18 a share.
- SaaS and its impact on business.
- US will pay $1B for J&J vaccine.
- Walmart delays Prime competitor.
- Facebook intros TikTok-like service.
- SEC investigates the Kodak surge.
- Michael Burry right on GameStop.
- JPM sees portfolio trading surge.
- US, China to meet 8/15 over trade.
- Stimulus should target infrastructure.
- Visa CEO says little hiring right now.
