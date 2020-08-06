Fintech Focus For August 5, 2020

Daily Perspective: The root of suffering is attachment. - Buddha

Fintech Movers: The Bank of International Settlements's Innovation Hub is partnering with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority on a new tech-focused competition centered around the digitization of trade finance. - Block

Market data spending will decline.

Sterling TT improves trade display.

Visa-accepting stores take crypto.

Standard Chartered boosts Cobalt.

The 40 best robo advisors ranked.

Yotpo commerce startup lands $75M.

Cashdrop platform secures $2.7M.

American Express eyes innovation.

Current launches points rewards.

Kabbage could be seeking a sale.

Grab intros a micro-solution product.

Visa will offer dashboarding platform.

Cboe finalizes MATCHNow purchase.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter will highlight one disruptive innovator working to create positive and diverse change in the financial services space.

Today's disruptive innovator is Questrade, a brokerage and wealth management firm based in Canada.

Watch Out For This: China’s state-run media has struck back in the war over TikTok, branding U.S. demands for the sale of the social media app’s American operations to Microsoft Corp. as “theft” and suggesting Beijing may block the transaction. - Bloomberg

Is there a need for your products?

How to solve a city's nightlife crisis.

Facebook hones in on remote work.

Reasons why retail companies failed.

Senate eyes a facial recognition ban.

Market Moving Headline: Silver could continue to outperform, but the reflationary trade has already gone ahead of itself. Long gold seems a lower beta play here, and still offers the macro safe-haven status, while silver is more sensitive to narrative change. - Market Ear