Fintech Focus For July 31, 2020

Daily Perspective: Wisely, and slow. They stumble that run fast. - Shakespeare

Fintech Movers: Differentiation within companies offering Banking as a Service product offerings will become increasingly important. - Forbes

ZenBusiness acquires Joust.

Cosaic expands with FactSet.

PAAY logs growth with EMV.

MayStreet grows data offer.

Candis to expand SMB tech.

Midwest startups take action.

Finxact launches marketplace.

Mphasis grows portfolio tech.

Galileo integrates with Plaid.

Fintech X15 debuts Backr app.

Brazilian Magnetis raises $11M.

Trust Payments buys Mobilize.

PayPal, CVS team on pay tech.

QuickBooks challenger status.

Cboe intros periodic US auction.

Ribbit plans $600M fintech SPAC.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter will highlight one disruptive innovator working to create positive and diverse change in the financial services space.

Today's disruptive innovator is Merrill Edge, an innovative take on electronic trading.

For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards!

Watch Out For This: Amazon has said the number of demands for user data made by U.S. federal and local law enforcement have increased more during the first half of 2020 than during the same period a year earlier. - TechCrunch

Effort to end court fees grows.

Deutsche visions consolidation.

Company communication poor.

Secrets learned on private jets.

Value of market fragmentation.

Trump floated an election delay.

Chart by Bloomberg.

Market Moving Headline: “The path forward for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain, and will depend in large part on our success in keeping the virus in check.” - Powell