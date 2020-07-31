Fintech Focus For July 31, 2020
Daily Perspective: Wisely, and slow. They stumble that run fast. - Shakespeare
Fintech Movers: Differentiation within companies offering Banking as a Service product offerings will become increasingly important. - Forbes
- ZenBusiness acquires Joust.
- Cosaic expands with FactSet.
- PAAY logs growth with EMV.
- MayStreet grows data offer.
- Candis to expand SMB tech.
- Midwest startups take action.
- Finxact launches marketplace.
- Mphasis grows portfolio tech.
- Galileo integrates with Plaid.
- Fintech X15 debuts Backr app.
- Brazilian Magnetis raises $11M.
- Trust Payments buys Mobilize.
- PayPal, CVS team on pay tech.
- QuickBooks challenger status.
- Cboe intros periodic US auction.
- Ribbit plans $600M fintech SPAC.
Watch Out For This: Amazon has said the number of demands for user data made by U.S. federal and local law enforcement have increased more during the first half of 2020 than during the same period a year earlier. - TechCrunch
- Effort to end court fees grows.
- Deutsche visions consolidation.
- Company communication poor.
- Secrets learned on private jets.
- Value of market fragmentation.
- Trump floated an election delay.
Chart by Bloomberg.
Market Moving Headline: “The path forward for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain, and will depend in large part on our success in keeping the virus in check.” - Powell
- Apple smashes its Q3 revenue bets.
- Mortgage rates slide back below 3%.
- United to drop ExpressJet contract.
- Apex Next Investor Outlook: Q2’20.
- US merchandise trade gap narrows.
- Strike misery deepens for euro ports.
- 2020 proxy season overview, stats.
- Impossible Foods sells in Walmart.
- Healthcare breaks records in Q2’20.
- Crude stocks stabilize as surge ends.
- J&J starts study new COVID vaccine.
- Senators urge probe of TikTok, Zoom.
