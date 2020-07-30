Fintech Focus For July 30, 2020

Daily Perspective: Not all those who wander are lost. - J.R.R. Tolkein

Fintech Movers: Investors and entrepreneurs say that while the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted demand for fintechs in areas such as digital payments and online trading, it has hurt more vulnerable sectors such as online lending. This is likely to hasten the demise of weaker players, lead to more acquisitions and entrench the dominance of older fintechs with deeper pockets. - Reuters

Lawmakers scrutinize trade apps.

Trading Technologies preps OMS.

State Street intros post-trade TCA.

Overstock's tZERO reduces size.

eToro has acquired Marq Millions.

Crux becomes MSCI data solution.

Microsoft licenses Crowe software.

Refinitiv acquires Advisor Software.

EU eyes rolls back of MiFID II rules.

Fintech Remitly raises $85M round.

Curve, Onfido streamline onboarding.

ICE expands ETF Hub internationally.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter will highlight one disruptive innovator working to create positive and diverse change in the financial services space.

Today's disruptive innovator is M1 Finance, a new take on financial wellness.

Watch Out For This: A group calling itself “America’s Frontline Doctors” held a press conference in Washington, D.C. on Monday, falsely declaring that there is a cure for covid-19 and it was being suppressed by the world’s leading health experts. - Gizmodo

The art of sending cold emails to VCs.

London bets big on decreased traffic.

How 2 students made $600K in 24hrs.

Market Moving Headline: S&P 500 companies have beaten earnings estimates at a higher pace than usual in the second quarter, Deutsche Bank analysts point out in a recent note to clients. - Axios