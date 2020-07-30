3 Financial Wellness Companies Focused On Helping People Grow

Financial well being is a central component of the growing, worldwide fintech industry. Individuals are constantly searching for ways to improve their financial health, goals and journey in a productive way. As such, the financial wellness niche of fintech has produced top-notch organizations.

Here are three that could find success at this year's Benzinga Global Fintech Awards in November.

PayActiv: PayActiv is a growing fintech company that helps consumers avoid late fees, overdraft fees, and high-interest loans by providing access to the money they've already earned. The company assists workers in achieving a holistic solution to access cash, pay bills, get around and prepare for the future.

Per PayActiv, the company's financial wellness program has established a complete ecosystem of services that lets workers access what they've earned, avoid costly loans and fees, and save for their expenses so they can better engage in work and life.

ABAKA: ABAKA is a leading AI and financial wellness platform that enables institutions to build digital financial solutions. Per the company, its financial wellness program assists consumers in building a custom wellness plan platform for workplace solutions — supporting both employers and employees.

The platform's solutions include financial education, personalized & intelligent nudges, saving & retirement planning guidance, content & communication platform, analytics, seamless HR/Payroll integration and rewards offerings.

Payoff: Payoff is a booming fintech company that operates within the financial wellness industry. According to the company, it applies science, psychology and technology to help its consumers create a productive relationship with money, with the ultimate goal being a destination full of financial well-being.

Payoff focuses on the intersection of personality and financial behavior, and thus has developed products and services that help people achieve their goals.