Fintech Focus For July 23, 2020

Daily Perspective: We become what we think about. - Earl Nightingale

Fintech Movers: The top judicial body in China is pushing for the expansion of legal rights around the possession of digital things, including currencies. - Block

Analysis: Fintech IPOs 2019-H1 20.

Goldman’s Marcus pays dividends.

Kabbage adds business checking.

5 Boston fintech companies to watch.

BTC, LTC to trade on stock market.

Hashtag Investing intros mobile apps.

Crux, Danel partner on insight tech.

Aiera intros Aieracast earnings tech.

Revolut offers crypto through Paxos.

Generic Trade celebrates low fees.

Scalable raises $58M for robo tech.

Blockchange debuts digital platform.

Ex-Snap gurus launch Meemo fintech.

Lloyds Bank grabs stake in Form3.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter will highlight one disruptive innovator working to create positive and diverse change in the financial services space.

Today's disruptive innovator is GROUNDFLOOR, a real estate lending marketplace.

For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards !

Watch Out For This: The United States gave China 72 hours to close its consulate in Houston amid accusations of spying, marking a dramatic deterioration in relations between the world’s two biggest economies. - Reuters

Prosecutor ready to arrest feds.

Twitter nukes 7,000 accounts.

Mustang Mach-e is a monster.

Dua Lipa canceled over tribute.

India’s water crisis worsens.

SPACs take over Wall Street.

Top 10 best shows to binge.

Remote work and home energy.

Image by Factset And Axios Visuals.

Market Moving Headline: Silver futures climbed to the highest in almost seven years and gold continued its march toward a record on expectations there’ll be more stimulus to help the global economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic. - Bloomberg