5 Miami Fintech Companies To Watch

Benzinga will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, on Nov. 10, 2020.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga is highlighting the top Miami-based startups changing the fintech landscape.

technisys is a digital banking technology. The firm’s solutions allow traditional banks the ability to evolve and transform into digital challengers and fintech companies. Through a focus on enhanced customer experiences, technisys enables customers to differentiate and increase sales through an innovation-centric API ecosystem.

YellowPepper is a provider of mobile banking and payment solutions to Latin American financial institutions. The firm’s core product portfolio of processing, payments, and identity tools allows clients like BBVA and Scotiabank the ability to expand its footprint in mobile banking applications.

RealConnex is a platform for the new age of real estate networking, prospecting, and business development. The firm’s core product portfolio includes tools that connect real estate professionals to capital, investments, services, and each other. Described as “Match.com meets LinkedIn,” RealConnex is a holistic way to scale operational efficiency in real estate.

EverTrue is a fintech for the public sector. The firm’s platform enables the streamlining of traditionally time-intensive tasks through digitization and automation, thus increasing operational efficiency in activities like collecting receipts, reconciling invoices, and making reimbursement payments.

EarlyShares is a commercial real estate crowdfunding tool. Built for connecting individual investors to curated real estate investment offerings, the firm’s platform offers direct access to growth companies, real estate projects, and investment funds.

Think that these companies are award-worthy? Nominate them for this year's Benzinga Global Fintech Awards here!

Photo by One Shot from Pexels.