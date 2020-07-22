5 Boston Fintech Companies To Watch

Benzinga will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, on Nov. 10, 2020.

Forward Financing is a provider of working capital to small businesses. Through a proprietary technology platform and dedicated team of financing experts, Forward Financing allows users access to same-day funding with the speed and simplicity business owners need to scale efficiency.

Kensho is a provider of analytics tools for investment professionals. The firm’s core product portfolio of data analytics and machine intelligence solutions combines natural language processing, graphical user interfaces, and secure cloud computing to provide answers to complex financial questions.

Vestmark is a technology solution provider for wealth management and investment advisory. The firm’s product portfolio of investor-centric SaaS tools allows broker-dealers, investment managers, RIAs, bank trusts, and other financial firms the capability to better help investors reach their financial goals.

EverTrue is a SaaS solution for philanthropic giving. With a core focus on supporting fundraising efforts, EverTrue combines institutional insights with data from platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, Zillow, and the U.S. Census to allow advancement offices the ability to better engage alumni, raise support, and measure progress.

Flywire is a vertical payments company. Built for organizations that aim to optimize their payment experiences, Flywire’s innovation-driven solutions eliminate operational inefficiencies across the entire payment experience, from secure processing to invoicing, and payment reconciliation.

