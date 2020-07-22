Hashtag Investing Social Media Platform Introduces New Mobile Apps

Hashtag Investing, a social community for stock investors, formally announced the launch of an iOS and Android app, increasing accessibility to its community of over 4,000 investors.

What Happened?

Hashtag Investing is a social network for stock investors.

As part of a vision to increase access to trading insights, such as educational content, polls, and real-time chat features, Hashtag Investing launched mobile apps. The tools, and included chat room features, resemble the functionality of WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, and Facebook Messenger.

According to the company representatives, in the Market Talk and Stocks Talk chatrooms, investors can discuss market movements, individual securities, as well as different styles of trading within the platform.

The development comes after Hashtag Investing partnered with Dividend Earner, a dividend investing tool with more than 100,000 monthly readers, as well as other major platforms such as Webull, Benzinga and Trend Spider.

Why It Matters?

Overall, Hashtag Investing comes as a social media platform for the stock market.

Users can now learn and share ideas helping each other grow through the company’s new mobile apps.

