Crux Informatics, Danel Capital Partner Over Predictive Stock Market Insights

In partnership with Crux Informatics, AI-driven analytics company Danel Capital formally announced its intent to offer the Danel AI S&P 500 predictive stock scoring database to customers across the world, via Crux’s cloud-based data delivery platform.

What Happened?

Danel Capital is an AI platform that uses machine learning to produce predictive data sets and improve the stock selection process.

As part of a vision to democratize access to stock market insights, Crux, alongside Danel, will make the data more available to the investment management industry.

"We are delighted to offer our AI-powered predictive stock scoring, allowing asset managers to easily access our dataset. It includes the Smart Score, a global score that takes into account all the available market data for a specific stock, as well as separate sub-scores by indicator type: fundamental, technical and sentiment, to adapt to different asset management styles," said Tomás Diago, CEO of Danel Capital.

"Our partnership with Crux enables us to offer our dataset on an easy-to-use platform, with the highest levels of service and security."

Why It Matters?

Overall, the new partnership will simplify data delivery and ensure markets are more efficient.

"Until now, data suppliers have had to face alone the friction involved in delivering and operating data feeds for clients. Crux presents a reliable alternative to the old distribution methods for growing companies like Danel Capital to accelerate its business," said Michael Rude, head of go-to-market at Crux Informatics. "With our data delivery and operations service, 24/7 oversight of the data, and our flexible, future-proof set of data delivery channels, we look forward to getting Danel's scores data into their customers' hands quickly and easily."

