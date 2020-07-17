5 Houston Fintech Startups To Watch

Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, is holding the annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards — a day of dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space — on Nov. 10.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga is highlighting top Houston-based startups changing the fintech landscape.

BankCard Group is a provider of payment technology to businesses of all sizes. The firm’s core product portfolio consists of payment processing services for electronic checks, as well as Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover credit, debit and gift cards.

Overall, the fintech aims to democratize access to processing while lowering costs.

Beyond Finance is a tech- and data-focused financial services debt solution. With heavy investments in innovation, Beyond says it offers a consumer debt management solution that increases transparency and improves lives. In three steps, Beyond analyzes debt and connects users to consultants that help manage and reduce debt.

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM) is the world’s largest ATM operator. The firm’s substantial scale and innovation enhance consumer convenience and democratize access to financial institutions. With an emphasis on trust, innovation and excellence, Cardtronics enables users to access their finances wherever they are.

HashGains is a cryptocurrency mining service provider. With a core focus on science and technology, Hashgains leverages industrial data centers to host mining environments.

The firm’s core product portfolio includes access to what it says are the world’s best ASIC and GPU machines, allowing mining partners the ability to generate efficient returns.

Majority provides migrants the tools, resources and support to thrive in a new economy. Built by and for migrants, Majority gives users a leg up in a new world, removing challenges such as overdraft fees and minimum balance requirements. For $5 per month, members receive FDIC-secured accounts, VISA debit cards usable at more than 55,000 ATMs across North America, remittance and international calling, native language advisors and access to networking events and discounts.

