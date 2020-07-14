Fintech Focus For July 14, 2020

Daily Perspective: If you look at what you have in life, you'll always have more. If you look at what you don't have in life, you'll never have enough. - Oprah Winfrey

Fintech Movers: $64 billion was invested in North American startups (companies based in Canada and the United States) in the first half of 2020. That’s down 10 percent compared to the same period in 2019, when $70 billion was invested. - Crunchbase

Nasdaq will intro ESG data.

TP ICAP intros NDF data feed.

NatWest unveils digital tool.

Foxquilt secures $3.5M funding.

Santander innovation hub hiring.

SIX launches SFTR service.

Holfolio intros portfolio tracking.

Cola eyes contactless payments.

Robinhood secures $320M.

PayPal fast-tracks SMB tech.

Watch Out For This: A Seattle Police Department officer tried to unmask a ransomware attacker by deploying his own hack, according to newly unsealed court records. - Vice

California rolls back opening.

DeVos: Schools should reopen.

Churches are building homes.

Market Moving Headline: The pandemic has underscored the fragility of an economy built on corporate debt in a time of crisis. Many companies now risk digging themselves a deeper hole: new loans might help them through the worst period of lockdowns, but it means they will be entering a potentially weaker phase of economic growth with even higher debts. - FT