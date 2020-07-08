5 San Francisco Insurtechs To Keep An Eye On

The annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, will take place on Nov. 10, 2020.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga is highlighting the top San Francisco-based startups changing the fintech landscape.

Metromile is a provider of pay-per-mile car insurance. The firm’s proprietary data science and machine learning methodology allow drivers access to new, fairer insurance. With AVA, the firm’s AI-driven claims system, and Pulse, sensor data that helps reconstruct and check claim reports, verifications, and payments are near-instantaneous.

Esurance provides personal auto insurance through online and select agents. With a core focus on hassle-free coverage, the company’s technology cuts down on jargon and offers users an improved way of buying and managing car insurance policies.

TrustLayer is focused on the automation of insurance verification via machine learning and artificial intelligence to protect the construction and property management industries from costly claims and lawsuits. Via blockchain, TrustLayer eliminates error and streamlines workflows allowing businesses to reduce organizational risks.

LeapLife is a digital life insurance solution that leverages industry know-how and data-science in helping consumers find policies that fit their needs. In minutes, consumers can answer basic questions and be matched to a policy and insurance carrier representative.

CyberCube empowers insurance companies with data-driven insights to effectively manage cyber risks and grow customer portfolios. The firm’s core product portfolio consists of data and analytics technology that supports multiple applications in placement, underwriting, as well as portfolio optimization. Additionally, with CyberCube, companies can gain cloud-based access to a curated ecosystem of historical loss, external and internal security, as well as enterprise data.

