4 Fintech Startups Changing The Game In NYC

As this year’s Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ceremony approaches, we're featuring some of the next disruptors in the financial technology space. Here are four more New York City startups poised to make a splash in the sector.

EquityZen: EquityZen opens the door for investors to get involved with pre-IPO tech companies. The company’s platform curates and features proven startups for individuals to choose from, with specialists available to guide users through the stages of buying and selling in this alternate equity class.

Payfone: Payfone is capitalizing on the cybersecurity sector by providing enterprises with solutions to prevent fraud and establish digital identities. This company uses combinations of mobile signals to identify consumers for verification purposes. Payfone recently completed its Series H round and is a veteran privately held startup in the industry.

See a company you like? Nominate it for the 2020 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards.

Narmi: Narmi’s builds enterprise solutions in digital banking. An easy-to-use platform means that end users can quickly open digital accounts and experience a simpler way to conduct mobile banking.

Narmi’s technology is highly adaptable, and its featured Narmi Application Framework lets financial institutions build their own extensions and features onto the base platform to cater to their needs.

Ocrolus: Ocrolus leverages artificial intelligence to transform financial documents into usable data, largely removing the need for manual data entry. The company uses APIs to plug directly into workflows and capture document data with over 99% accuracy. Ocrolus can be used to automatically read anything from bank statements to invoices to tax documents, meaning that clients can now simply validate the platform’s work instead of reading dry paperwork themselves.

