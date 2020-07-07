5 San Francisco Startups Changing The Fintech Landscape

Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, is holding the annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, on Nov. 10.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga is highlighting top San Francisco-based startups changing the fintech landscape.

Digit is an online platform that analyzes spending habits and finds ways to save money automatically. Whether budgeting to pay for a vacation, outstanding credit or saving, Digit uses proprietary algorithms to learn how you spend so you don’t have to change your lifestyle.

Brex provides a corporate credit card for technology, e-commerce and life science companies. The company’s technology cuts down on restrictions and offers businesses the ability to access credit with 20 times the traditional limits. The firm’s newest releases include Brex Cash, a holistic solution for real-time payments, and cash management.

TrueAccord leverages automated, behavior analytics systems to help enterprises, small businesses, and freelancers recover lost revenue and consumers get out of debt. The platform is used by providers such as Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) in empowering marketplaces and collecting on outstanding debts. TrueAccord is, simply, access to customer trust.

Recurly's subscription commerce platform handles the complexities of subscription billing. With Recurly, businesses can reduce subscriber churn from credit card declines, and improve operational efficiency, turning billing challenges into opportunity.

Snapdocs is a mortgage technology that allows the real estate marketplace access to tools for automation and simplified closings. With a core focus around quality, speed and transparency, Snapdocs has cut down on the clutter associated with communication and documentation, helping streamline over 1 million closings for over 4,300 lenders, title companies and notaries.