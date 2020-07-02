Fintech Focus For July 2, 2020

Daily Perspective: If you set your goals ridiculously high and it's a failure, you will fail above everyone else's success. - James Cameron

Fintech Movers: In a statement, Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) described the attempt to shorten the European trading day as a potential move in the wrong direction that would have no impact on the wellbeing of traders and participants, a key part of the case to reduce equity market hours. - The Trade

Alibaba is banking on Mexico.

Tech companies are hurting.

Curv raises $23M, intros tX.

Cboe to intro a new market.

Velox eyes ETF trade tech.

RBS unveils Tyl payment tech.

Deutsche Boerse tech glitched.

Trading Central expands tech.

TransferWise targets trading.

Keevo, Iron Mountain partner.

Trading desks and technology.

SumUp and Google team-up.

Man arrested under HK law.

Consumer brands prospering?

China caught smuggling guns.

Where would you day trade?

Hong Kong begins arrests.

USDA cuts red tape for schools.

Market Moving Headline: US Equities struggled to find a clear direction in pre-holiday trade today but ultimately wound up mixed with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closing higher and the Dow and Russell 2000 falling. - CME