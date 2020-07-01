Fintech Focus For July 1, 2020
Daily Perspective: An analysis of 749 mass shootings over the past six years found that about 60% were either domestic violence attacks or committed by men with histories of domestic violence. - CityLab
Fintech Movers: The world’s top listed miner BHP Group said on Tuesday it had made its first yuan-denominated sale of iron ore to China Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd and would explore using blockchain for such transactions in future. - Reuters
- Softbank forms LatAm fund.
- WEX snags $400M funding.
- BIS to intro research hubs.
- Boro’s AI tool helps students.
- Acorns launched tool for kids.
- SocGen is acquiring Shine.
- Zeller raises $6.3M to bank.
- Cboe intros mini VIX futures.
- Inside Ally’s tech strategy.
- SocGen acquiring Shine.
- Capital scores $9M in seed.
Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:
Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.
Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event, this newsletter will highlight one disruptive innovator working to create positive and diverse change in the financial services space.
Today's disruptive innovator is Archax, a leading institutional-grade exchange for digital securities.
For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards!
Watch Out For This: Beijing asserted broad new powers over Hong Kong to rein in those who criticize its rule -- from pro-democracy protesters to news agencies to overseas dissidents -- laying out a new national security law that activists and business groups warned endangered the city’s appeal as a financial hub. - Bloomberg
- TikTok is stealing personal data.
- Bank reform will benefit society.
- Malls are turning into apartments.
- Fauci sees 100K new cases a day.
Photo by J.P. Morgan from Market Ear.
Market Moving Headline: Joe Biden told potential donors to his campaign that he would roll back most of President Donald Trump’s multi-trillion-dollar tax cuts – even though “a lot of you may not like that.” - CNBC
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Acorns Ally Invest Amazon Biden BIS Boro capitalFintech