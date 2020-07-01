Fintech Focus For July 1, 2020

Daily Perspective: An analysis of 749 mass shootings over the past six years found that about 60% were either domestic violence attacks or committed by men with histories of domestic violence. - CityLab

Fintech Movers: The world’s top listed miner BHP Group said on Tuesday it had made its first yuan-denominated sale of iron ore to China Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd and would explore using blockchain for such transactions in future. - Reuters

Softbank forms LatAm fund.

WEX snags $400M funding.

BIS to intro research hubs.

Boro’s AI tool helps students.

Acorns launched tool for kids.

SocGen is acquiring Shine.

Zeller raises $6.3M to bank.

Cboe intros mini VIX futures.

Inside Ally’s tech strategy.

Capital scores $9M in seed.

Today's disruptive innovator is Archax, a leading institutional-grade exchange for digital securities.

Watch Out For This: Beijing asserted broad new powers over Hong Kong to rein in those who criticize its rule -- from pro-democracy protesters to news agencies to overseas dissidents -- laying out a new national security law that activists and business groups warned endangered the city’s appeal as a financial hub. - Bloomberg

TikTok is stealing personal data.

Bank reform will benefit society.

Malls are turning into apartments.

Fauci sees 100K new cases a day.

Photo by J.P. Morgan from Market Ear.

Market Moving Headline: Joe Biden told potential donors to his campaign that he would roll back most of President Donald Trump’s multi-trillion-dollar tax cuts – even though “a lot of you may not like that.” - CNBC