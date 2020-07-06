4 Lending Platforms Taking Chicago By Storm

As we move forward into the third decade of the 21st century, fintech companies are beginning to find more and more innovative ways to help everyday consumers finance the important things in their life.

Here are four of the fastest-growing lending fintech companies out of the Windy City.

Opploans: Opploans is an up-and-coming fintech lending platform that is making it easier for middle-income consumers to grow their financial security. Its accessible, easy to use, and efficient products assist tens of millions of credit challenged individuals in reaching personal financial success.

Opploans helps people that are looking for bad credit loans, no credit check loans or installment loans. Its clients often use these loans to finance medical loans, auto repairs, debt consolidation and home repairs.

Among Opploans’ many innovative resources are the OppU and the OppU Achievers Scholarship.

OppU is the company’s free financial education tool, which provides courses on smart money management. The OppU Achievers Scholarship provides $2,500 for current or future education costs for ambitious students looking for more financial freedom and opportunities.

See many groundbreaking innovators like these at the BZ Awards in November 2020.

Avant: Avant is another innovative lending firm out of the Windy City that is changing the way that people gain financial flexibility. The company’s mission is clear: to lower the costs and barriers of borrowing for everyday people.

Avant has partnered with WebBank in an effort to help middle-income consumers that need assistance in everyday payments, such as debt, home improvement and unexpected expenses.

Its solutions center around transparent credit for all — people can build their credit while smartly paying off debts and gaining financial stability.

Today, Avant has nearly 1 million customers benefiting from their data-driven, tried and tested and creative loan and credit card services.

Guaranteed Rate: Over the last few years, Guaranteed Rate has become one of the most well-known lending platforms in all of fintech. Its goal is simple: creating the best mortgage experience on the planet. The company is focused on making people’s financial lives easier and healthier.

Besides having more top loan officers than any other lending firm, the company said it has broken down the seemingly complicated mortgage process into three simple, easy-to-follow steps:

Guaranteed Rates provides a low rate on the right mortgage product, along with transparent, fair fees.

The company then leverages cutting-edge technology to streamline the mortgage process and simplify every step.

Finally, it will provide unmatched service and expert advice to help you find the perfect mortgage.

OneMain Financial: OneMain Financial is a growing fintech firm out of Chicago that focuses on providing real lending solutions for real people.

The company differentiates itself by looking beyond its consumers’ traditional credit scores in order to help them find a financial solution that actually works.

OneMain Financial’s loans have clear terms, marked by fixed rates, fixed payments and no prepayment fees.

It has grown into a nationwide brand, with branches throughout the country helping ordinary people make extraordinary growth in their personal financial life.

Think that these lending platforms are award worthy? Nominate them for this year's Benzinga Global Fintech Awards here!