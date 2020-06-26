280 CapMarkets Improves Fixed Income Experience With Straight Through Processing

280 CapMarkets, a provider of cloud-based fixed income solutions, formally announced the launch of straight-through processing (STP) capabilities, which will help accelerate and automate client transaction processing.

Why It Matters?

280 adds clarity and confidence to traditional fixed income connectivity, execution, and processing.

Just recently, the firm’s cloud-based technology improved the capabilities of mobile and remote working clients in the face COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions.

“In just one click, you can view bond and pricing details, and ultimately send us an order,” said Dave Rudd, co-founder, and president at 280 CapMarkets, in a conversation with Benzinga earlier this year. “We’ve seen a lot of advisors migrate to our platform because they like the fact we can show bids and negotiate. We leverage our network, including direct to institutional customers, the buy-side mutual funds, and ETFs.”

As part of its customer-focused initiatives, 280’s launch of STP will allow advisors and brokers the ability to fully integrate order workflow and manage allocations via BondNav, the firm’s flagship cloud-driven municipal and corporate bond marketplace.

"Our connectivity developments, the addition of new asset classes, along with the recognition of our innovative technology, positions 280 CapMarkets for continued growth,” said Prescott Nasser, Chief Technology Officer, 280 CapMarkets. “During the past few months of this pandemic, we have been able to validate the use of our technology and meet client demands during extreme market volatility. BondNav, coupled with the expertise of 280's trading desk, is designed to level the playing field for investment advisors."

