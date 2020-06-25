Fintech Focus For June 25, 2020

Daily Perspective: “People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day.” - A.A. Milne

Fintech Movers: Brazil’s central bank effectively suspended a newly-launched system allowing users of Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp messaging service to send money via chats, ordering Visa and Mastercard to halt payments and transfers via the system. - Reuters

Fidelity to intro crypto funds.

KPMG launches crypto tools.

FXOpen launches TickTrader.

Credit Suisse buys modalmais.

Ellevest expands into banking.

Refinitiv releases investor suite.

Nasdaq unveils a new platform.

FCA misses complaints target.

Pipe secures $60M in funding.

Zopa creates new digital bank.

Watch Out For This: A surge in new cases in states including Arizona, Florida and Texas have prompted new warnings about the dangers of the pandemic. More than 35,000 new coronavirus cases were identified across the country on Tuesday, [] the highest single-day total since late April and the third-highest total of any day of the pandemic. - NYT

Fed is not juicing the market.

Korean tensions slowly ease.

Toppling late-stage capitalism.

Market Moving Headline: GM sued Fiat Chrysler in November, accusing it of corrupt contract negotiations, which led to higher labor costs for GM. In light of events since then, a federal judge is extremely tired of the suit already. - Jalopnik