Envestnet Yodlee Hosting Startups And Founders Series On Fintech Solutions Amid The Pandemic

With the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, uncertainty pushed investors to withdraw liquidy, forcing fintechs to get creative with revenue generation and costs.

In light of the struggles associated with the pandemic recovery, Envestnet Yodlee, a data aggregation and analytics solution that empowers companies and consumers in finance, formally announced it will host its first event in the Startups and Founders series on June 24, at 11 a.m. PST, a discussion on how fintechs can get creative with empowering consumers during and after the pandemic.

What Does It Mean?

Envestnet Yodlee is a platform for the next generation of wealth management and financial wellness. The firm’s technology empowers providers and users with the ability to derive, understand, and act on financial intelligence.

With connections to the largest financial services organizations, Envestnet Yodlee's event will feature a talk between former incubator graduates regarding the next wave of disruptive fintech innovation, in the face of the pandemic recovery.

Additional participants at the event include the following:

Jeff Cain, VP Strategic Partnerships Envestnet

Heather Holmes, CEO and Founder Genivity

Steven Khuong, CEO and Co-Founder at Curacubby

Eric Griego, CEO, and Co-Founder Betterfin

Additionally, the discussion will touch on customer programs and behavior, helping participants create and adopt solutions that better assist customers in the pursuit of financial wellness during and after the pandemic.

To sign up for the Startups and Founders: FinTech Solutions amidst the Pandemic virtual event, click here.