Media Network And Data Platform Benzinga Announces Global Fintech Awards Featuring Leading Disruptive Innovations In Finance

Detroit, MI, June 19, 2020 -- Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, announced it will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, on November 10, 2020, at New World Stages, New York, NY.

The event will recognize and award those disruptive innovators that create positive and diverse changes in the financial services space. By participating in the event, companies and executives will be acknowledged as Benzinga Fintech Listmakers. Last year’s event was hosted by Josh Brown, CEO at Ritholtz Wealth Management, Jon Najarian, co-founder at MarketRebellion, and Jewel Tankard, actor, author, and businesswoman.

This year’s categories include the following:

Alternative Data : Technologies that separate signal from noise and allow for intelligent and impactful problem-solving.

: Technologies that separate signal from noise and allow for intelligent and impactful problem-solving. Digital Banking : The digitization and democratization of traditional banking services.

: The digitization and democratization of traditional banking services. Insuratech : The convergence of AI and data analytics in providing insurance solutions.

: The convergence of AI and data analytics in providing insurance solutions. Institutions : Mentorship and experiences that bring to life innovative finance solutions.

: Mentorship and experiences that bring to life innovative finance solutions. Investing : Solutions that enable investors to make a greater impact on their finances.

: Solutions that enable investors to make a greater impact on their finances. Lending : Technology that gives users a boost when financial goals seem out of reach.

: Technology that gives users a boost when financial goals seem out of reach. Payments: Platforms that facilitate the transaction or exchange of money electronically.

“We’re recognizing the companies that will define the future of our financial lives,” Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick said in a comment on last year’s event. “We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech."

To participate in the recognition of the next wave of disruptive innovation in financial services, please visit bzawards.com to learn more.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business, and MarketWatch.