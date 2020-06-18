London Stock Exchange Group, Global Accelerated Ventures Tackle COVID-19 Liquidity Concerns, Help Startups Access Funding

ELITE, the London Stock Exchange’s platform for funding, mentoring, as well as scaling emerging financial and health-tech solutions, alongside Global Accelerated Ventures (GAV), announced a U.S.-based effort to address startup liquidity gaps resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christopher Malter, managing partner at GAV, spoke with Benzinga about providing ambitious companies with access to capital, knowledge and growth opportunities.

What Happened? The historic liquidation in financial markets that paralleled the onset of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions increased uncertainty, forcing venture capitalists to reduce risk. As a result, many growth companies have encountered liquidity gaps, preventing them from funding their disruptive innovations.

In response, GAV will be launching the ELITE platform in New York, allowing the U.S. market access to the London Stock Exchange Group’s ecosystem of entrepreneurs, advisors, and investors. The project will help growth companies prepare and structure themselves for economic recovery and growth.

“Our core competency is providing a clear path to success,” Malter said. “The purpose of this program is to help those ambitious companies find the funding they need. In addition, these CEOs and founders will get access to a network of global resources and a knowledge base that will help them grow at an even faster pace.”

Companies that join the ELITE program will become part of a global platform that allowed over 1,500 growth-focused companies access to mentorship and over $60 million in funding.

“A lot of venture capitalists only focus on Series A, and then you go to private equity, where you have to maintain a certain EBITDA before they even touch you,” Malter added. “The beauty of this program is you now have access to a global group of investors and partners that can satisfy that Series B and C, while you maintain your status in the United States.”

How To Sign Up? To learn more about the ELITE program, or access applications, please visit gaventures.co.

To complete an application, a company must submit its latest financial statements, management information, projected financials, as well as company info.

