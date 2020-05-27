Crux Launches Managed Service For Data Suppliers

Crux Informatics (Crux), a data delivery solution, formally introduced Crux Deliver, a technology that supports low-cost delivery expansion for suppliers.

The development comes after consumer preferences, file format architectures, and data delivery methods evolved greatly. According to Crux, most data suppliers have one file format (e.g., CSV) and one delivery method (e.g., FTP). Crux Deliver enables suppliers to expand their reach through the support of multiple file formats and delivery methods.

"From exchanges to alternative data providers, suppliers need to rely on a platform to deliver data quickly and at scale, rather than taking time and resources to build their own at a high cost," said Michael Rude, head of go-to-market at Crux. "Our Crux Deliver offering is a turnkey solution that enables suppliers to deliver data to their customers in more formats, via more delivery methods, and with more tools. Most importantly, it reduces future technology burdens and provides an operations team to execute everything on their behalf at an affordable price."

