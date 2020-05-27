CME Group Launches Options On Micro E-mini Futures Products

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME), the largest financial derivatives exchange, formally announced the launch of options on its Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures products.

"Today, our E-mini S&P 500 and E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures and options are among the most actively traded equity index products in the world," said Tim McCourt, CME Group Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products. "Offering Micro-sized options on futures on these two indices will provide our clients with even greater versatility to execute equity trading strategies, scale index exposure up or down or more precisely hedge existing equity portfolio positions."

The development comes after CME’s Micro E-mini futures established a deep liquidity profile since launching a year ago. The options will be 1/10th the size of their E-mini counterparts and will come in weekly, monthly, and quarterly expirations.

