Robinhood Raises $280M In Series F Led By Sequoia Capital

Robinhood, a retail trading platform that offers investors commission-free stock, ETF, options trading and high yield savings accounts, formally announced the closure of a $280 million Series F funding round, led by Sequoia Capital, with participation by New Enterprise Associates, Ribbit Capital, 9Yards Capital, and Unusual Ventures.

“Amid challenging times and market volatility, we’re humbled that people are turning to Robinhood to participate in the markets and build their financial future,” company representatives said in a statement earlier today.

The development comes after the company introduced new features, such as fractional share trading and a debit card.

“We added more than three million funded accounts so far this year, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to serve each customer. We’re also proud to have built a platform that empowers people: Half of new Robinhood customers this year were first-time investors.”

Photo courtesy of Robinhood.