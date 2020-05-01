TradeUP Provides Resources To Help Investors Navigate Market Volatility

The pandemic-driven economic slowdown has caused unemployment rates to rise in the US, with jobless claim filings exceeding 26 million in the five weeks leading up to April 23—more than all of the jobs gained since the Great Recession, according to CNBC. Meanwhile, the price of US crude oil plunged to a record low but later staged a rebound. On a positive note, the House voted to pass a $484 billion coronavirus relief package on April 23, which helped to boost investor sentiment and drive US stocks higher last Friday.

In fact, US stocks have been swinging wildly over the past months as the pandemic continues to batter the economy. While some are hoarding cash or fleeing stock markets to seek safer assets, others still hold their ground or even see buying opportunities in stocks during the sell-off.

TradeUP provides an easy, convenient and reliable avenue for retail investors considering getting into the stock market. Offering zero-commission on U.S. stocks, ETFs and options, TradeUP is backed by a stable and resilient technology infrastructure that is capable of handling high-volume trading activities.

“Increased volume or a large influx of new accounts may sometimes result in unplanned outages in system. TradeUP, however, prepares in advance by constantly testing the functionality of the platform, as well as maintaining business continuity policies and practices aimed at ensuring rapid recovery from any trade interruptions,” said Ryan Song, director of TradeUP.

In addition to a reliable system that supports smooth order execution, TradeUP is currently hosting a paper trading competition, which allows participants to practice investing strategies in a real-time market environment. “With earnings continuing to roll in, investors are focusing on the long-term economic effect of lockdowns and we believe simulated trading will help investors gain a clearer sense of what strategies and management techniques they should adopt in a turbulent market,” Song noted.

“It would not be surprising for the indices to remain volatile, with analysts urging caution as some investors rush into recovery bets. It is our mission to make investing more accessible for all, and knowledge gained through the paper trading competition may enable investors to keep perspective during tumultuous times,” Song added.

For more information about TradeUP’s paper trading competition, please visit: https://tradeup.marsco.com/activity/market/stockgame/#/TradeUPApril/join/signup

Registration ends on May 11, 2020, 9:30 AM ET.

Zero-fee or commission-free trading means $0 commission trading on self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. exchange-listed stocks and ETFs online. A $0.65 per contract fee applies to options trades. For full pricing details, see: https://www.itradeup.com/pricing/commissions-us

Brokerage services in TradeUP are offered by Marsco Investment Corporation. Download TradeUP in the Apple App Store or Google Play for free. For more information, please visit TradeUP's website: https://www.itradeup.com/

About Marsco Investment Corporation

Marsco Investment Corporation is a registered brokerage firm at SEC (CRD:18483; SEC: 8-36754), a member of FINRA／SIPC and a member of DTC/NSCC, regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Risk Disclosure:

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance of a security, market, or financial product does not guarantee future results. Electronic trading poses unique risks to investors. System response and access times may vary due to market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions. The contents of this article shall not be considered a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities, futures or other investment products.