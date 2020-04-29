Expanded Prize Pool! TradeUP's Paper Trading Competition Continues

TradeUP continues in its effort to empower the investing public. Starting last week, TradeUP launched its very first paper trading competition, inviting investors of all experience to join and take this opportunity to discover market movements and assess investment strategies in-depth.

The month-long contest features a lucrative prize pool, consisting of three types of prizes. On a weekly basis, the top 10 performers will receive cash prizes up to $100. The top 20 overall performers can win final prizes up to $1000. To encourage participation, TradeUP expanded its prize offering by giving qualifying participants with positive returns a chance to draw a free stock (cash equivalent) up to $50 in value.

“What we have witnessed in the past two months is nothing like before. Some of the coronavirus-related impacts such as job loss, the unprecedented drop in oil prices and collapsing retail sales have sent markets into extreme volatility,” said Ryan Song, director of TradeUP. “By hosting this paper trading contest, we hope to provide investors a valuable learning experience that could help them gain first-hand experience required for more confident and informed decision-making in times of uncertainty.”

Designed to simulate authentic trading conditions, TradeUP provides real-time market data free of charge. Participants can also access all features of the live trading platform, including AI-powered screeners, price alerts and integrated charts.

“We have already received positive feedback on this paper trading competition from customers. Because TradeUP‘s user interface is organized for intuitive navigation, new users can spend less time getting used to the platform and focus on paper trading,” said Song. “We believe a trading platform, no matter how sophisticated its toolkits, should be easy to learn and operate. However, ease of use does not mean extreme minimalism as trading still requires thoughtful analysis. TradeUP provides the perfect balance between simplicity and capability.”

TradeUP’s intuitive trading platform has drawn the attention of the digital-native generation and is establishing a solid user base. Launched in Jan 2020, TradeUP is a fintech-powered investing platform for U.S. stocks, ETFs and options. The platform recently added the Hong Kong stock feature, allowing investors to hold an internationally diversified portfolio from a single account.

For more information about TradeUP’s paper trading competition, please visit: https://tradeup.marsco.com/activity/market/stockgame/#/TradeUPApril/join/signup

Registration ends on May 11, 2020, 9:30 AM ET.

Commissions Disclosure

Zero-fee or commission-free trading means $0 commission trading on self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. exchange-listed stocks and ETFs online. A $0.65 per contract fee applies to options trades. TradeUP also charges commission on Hong Kong stock trading. For more information, see our full pricing details: https://www.itradeup.com/pricing/commissions-us.

Brokerage services in TradeUP are offered by Marsco Investment Corporation. Download TradeUP in the Apple App Store or Google Play for free. For more information, please visit TradeUP's website: https://www.itradeup.com/

About Marsco Investment Corporation

Marsco Investment Corporation is a registered brokerage firm at SEC (CRD:18483; SEC: 8-36754), a member of FINRA／SIPC and a member of DTC/NSCC, regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Risk Disclosure:

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance of a security, market, or financial product does not guarantee future results. Electronic trading poses unique risks to investors. System response and access times may vary due to market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions. The contents of this article shall not be considered a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities, futures or other investment products.