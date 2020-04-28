Quick Pitch: STICPAY Intros Prepaid Card Alongside E-Wallet Solution

As part of a broader mission to cover global developments in financial services and technology, Benzinga is highlighting solutions that help users meet their financial goals more efficiently.

One solution is STICPAY, a fully-licensed, London-based fintech that allows users the ability to send and receive money, regardless of location or identity.

Recent Developments

Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, businesses and individuals worldwide have reduced their interaction with physical currencies, while financial institutions have placed an increased emphasis on payment options that minimize contact between individuals.

With the move to more online-focused banking options, however, concern has been born regarding those millions of individuals who lack bank accounts or access to mobile payment options.

“Not everyone has a bank account, and there are some very important equity issues if we start encouraging cashless transactions,” said Dr. Danielle Ompad, an epidemiologist at New York University’s School of Global Public Health. “Some people don’t have a choice.”

In observance of society’s shift towards cashless transactions, STICPAY launched STIC Card, a cost-effective, prepaid card solution for the unbanked.

"By introducing the STIC Card, STICPAY can fulfill the rising demand for prepaid cards, especially in Asian countries, while providing a low-cost, fast, and convenient way for the users of our e-wallet service to spend their balances or withdraw their funds,” said James Bay, Customer Service Director at STICPAY.

The prepaid card will enable the unbanked to maintain their financial independence, budgets, and privacy over credit while preventing overspending and costly account maintenance fees.

“Customers outside of the EEA region have been missing out on the prepaid card solutions of digital wallet services for a long time. We wanted to end this trend and introduced global access to the STIC Card that features lower account and ATM withdrawal fees than our direct competitors," Bay added.

Going Forward

STICPAY will leverage its diverse group of programmers and blockchain professionals to scale local operations and improve on its alternative methods to banking and payments.

