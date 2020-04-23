Bundle Launches Social Payments App For Cash, Crypto

Bundle, an Africa-focused social payments app for cash and cryptocurrencies, formally launched in Nigeria, allowing users to buy, sell, and store both fiat and digital currencies.

“We built Bundle with the digitally native African user in mind. They are social, online, and connected across geographical boundaries,” said Bundle founder Yele Bademosi. “They prefer their financial services delivered digitally via mobile apps as opposed to visiting brick and mortar bank branches."

Bundle comes as a zero-fee solution for Africa’s emerging digital economy. After closing a prior financing round with Binance, the blockchain company behind one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Bundle quickly brought to market its Venmo-like cash and crypto social payments app.

“We believe Africa has several characteristics that make it a prime geographical location for the realization of the full potential of digital currencies, blockchain, and its applications. Currently, only 1.4 million people out of 1.2 billion people in Africa use crypto today. This is a worthwhile mission because making the blockchain ecosystem more accessible unlocks economic opportunity on and for the continent,” said Bundle Chief Technical Officer, Taiwo Orilogbon.

Photo courtesy of Bundle.