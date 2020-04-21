S3, Brick & Mortar Ventures Invest In IFM Restoration's Skilled Labor Marketplace

IFM Restoration, an online marketplace for contractors, owners, and managers of rental properties, formally announced the closure of a $10 million Series A funding round, led by S3 Ventures and Brick & Mortar Ventures.

“Having two powerhouse strategic partners like Brick & Mortar and S3 Ventures is a sign of the tailwinds ahead,” Daniel Feldman, Co-Founder, IFM Restoration. “The funding will enable us to execute our vision of having the largest network of highly skilled tradespeople in the country, and bring predictability to the contractor marketplace for the first time.”

The development comes as IFM expands its proprietary platform, helping single-family rental REITs, property management companies, and investors maintain investments, reduce costs and increase quality control through AI, machine learning technologies.

“The best part of our solution is the flexibility it provides, where clients can expand their operations without incrementally increasing their wage burden, the ability to enter into new markets and navigate the variability due to seasonality, mix of work, and weather,” said Dustin Marx, Co-Founder & CEO, IFM Restoration.

