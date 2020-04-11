VoIP Pioneer Launches Blockchain-Based Video Communications Platform

Last week, Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) went under heat after pranksters were found joining private calls and broadcasting explicit videos. As part of the development security researchers and privacy advocates voiced concerns and requested formal investigations into the company’s security practices. Since the debacle, not much has changed as reports continue to emerge overexposed personal details and intimate conversations.

As a solution, VoIP pioneer, Vonage co-founder and early Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) investor, Jeff Pulver launched Debrief, a blockchain-based communications network that allows users the ability to have private conversations without concerns about chat logs and annoying advertisers.

Blockchain = Privacy

According to Pulver, blockchain encrypted data cannot be tampered with once it has been hashed onto the network. Each network recipient receives the same piece of information as it is input in real-time. For a hacker to tamper with information or one recipient’s computer, the other computers on the network would have to accept the changes.

“As our lives become increasingly digitized, the issues of data protection and privacy become paramount,” said Pulver. “With Debrief, we sought to remedy these problems. Our goal is to become uncompromisingly protection providers for all internet users, private and corporate alike.”

Debrief’s single most differentiating feature is the implementation of decentralized data storage, encryption and authentication.

“By refraining from centralized control, we will be removing the weak link from the equation – the third parties,” Pulver said.

Implementation

Debrief is a springboard for other communication services to utilize and enable blockchain-based encryption protocols on their platforms.

Video conferencing apps, like Zoom, can adopt Debrief’s middleware technology to better protect users' conversations.

As part of the launch, Debrief is now the first decentralized application built to offer data storage, video conferencing, messaging, and P2P audio capabilities in one centralized location. To learn more or access these capabilities via a live beta, visit Debrief.co.

Photo by mentatdgt from Pexels.