Modulus Launches Real Estate Fund Based On New AI Property Analytics System

Earlier this week, Modulus, a developer of high-performance trading and surveillance technologies for institutions such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), formally launched the Modulus Property Analytics System, an AI-driven valuation, forecasting, and timing solution.

As part of the development, Modulus is also launching a real estate fund that will leverage the analytics solution to help fund participants better capitalize on secure real estate transactions.

“Our system performs property generation, property analysis, and strategy automation, identifying properties in pre-foreclosure or post-foreclosure. It analyzes property details and other factors, including the local housing market, overall market conditions, the financial markets, and other economic data -- as well as data specific to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Richard Gardner, CEO of Modulus. “Our models, which observe social and economic costs, are proven to correctly identify crisis-related market movements within one day.”

Modulus expects the technology to identify, in real-time, properties best suited to minimize risk and maximize investment returns.

Image by Chris Goodwin from Pexels.