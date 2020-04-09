T-REX Introduces 3D Remote Collaboration Solution For Issuers, Investment Banks

As a response to the growing market for collateralized securities, T-REX, a software technology and big data provider, announced the launch of T-REX 3D: Digital Deal Diligence, a cloud-based, remote collaboration tool for asset-backed security (ABS) workflows.

Included in T-REX 3D:

Deal modeling collateral analytics solution

ABS structure and payment management tools

Stress testing engine and break-even analysis

Surveillance and reporting for all ABS tranches

As part of the development, Scott Miller, Chief Business Development Officer at T-REX, told Benzinga that T-REX 3D empowers team management of ABS workflows in the new remote work environment.

“An extension of our proven SaaS Analytics Platform, T-REX 3D is a single source of truth for all deal parties. It allows both the Sell Side and Buy Side to collaborate using the same model and standardized data at each stage of the investment lifecycle,” said Miller. “With the transparency and efficiency T-REX 3D offers, we believe the capital markets are positioned well to maintain business as usual virtually.”

The new technology comes as an extension of T-REX’s already diverse portfolio of financial market solutions for energy and infrastructure project finance, as well as loan and asset warehousing.

To its users, T-REX fills a critical gap, increasing the investment lifecycle of underserved asset classes through automation, digitization, and standardization.

Photo by Essow Kedelina from Pexels.