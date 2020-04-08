Thien Viet Securities, Acorns Founder Invest In Vietnam Fintech Finhay

Finhay, a fintech, micro-investing platform founded in 2017, formally announced the closure of a financing round led by Acorns’ co-founder Jeffrey Cruttenden and Thien Viet Securities.

As part of the development, Finhay will use the funding to expand market reach, improve infrastructure, and grow its team.

“In the wealth management sector in Vietnam, we’re just tapping to the surface of its potential,” said Finhay founder and CEO Nghiem Xuan Huy. “And with the financial support, experiences, and expertise from our new investors, we could capture this potential and accelerate our growth.”

Additionally, Finhay will be using the funds to support an education initiative for its Vietnamese users. The content will cover investing basics and strategies.

“Finhay’s modern, tech-enabled solution is revolutionizing access to wealth management resources for millennials,” said Jeffrey Cruttenden, co-founder of Acorns, the fastest growing financial wellness system with 7M accounts. “With a growing need for fintech in Vietnam, Finhay's competitive advantage is its commitment to financial literacy and emphasis on education for younger generations."

To learn more about Finhay and it’s diverse portfolio of wealth management tools, visit https://finhay.com.vn.

Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels.