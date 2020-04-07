IVP, Sapphire Ventures Lead $100M Series E In CircleCI's Leading Software Solution

CircleCI, a continuous integration, and delivery platform, formally announced the closure of a $100 million Series E funding round, led by IVP and Sapphire Ventures.

CircleCI is a globally recognized engineering technology that allows for rapid automation of the building, testing and delivery phases of software development.

“CircleCI is built around the belief that CI/CD is at the heart of DevOps,” said Jim Rose, CEO, CircleCI. “It’s this big bet that has been core to our strategy from day one and will continue to be as we look toward the future.”

The development comes as brands like Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) leverage CircleCi in building higher quality code.

“CircleCI's rapid growth within the developer tool space has been impressive,” said Jai Das, president, and co-founder, Sapphire Ventures. “There has been a lot of emphasis on growth opportunities in software, but not enough on the build, test, and deploy a component, which I believe, is the most powerful when taking an idea to delivery. CircleCI addresses that need and empowers developers to spend their time doing what matters most and do it more quickly, more effectively, and at scale.”

The new funding will be used in improving user insights, shifting focus on validation, and supporting new, complex delivery methods.

To get involved with, or learn more about CircleCi, visit circleci.com.