Property Analytics System To Help Investors Take Advantage Of Real Estate Bust

Modulus, a developer of high-performance trading and surveillance technologies, formally launched the Modulus Property Analytics System, an AI-driven valuation, forecasting and timing solution.

The development comes in the face of a massive spike in unemployment, which is expected to result in large amounts of foreclosures. Modulus expects the new technology will help investors take advantage of emerging real estate opportunities.

“We’re entering uncharted territory, a period of history which will be defined by economic uncertainty and a collapse of the real estate market,” said Modulus CEO Richard Gardner. “The Fed is anticipating a 32% unemployment rate, and, as of this moment, it’s conceivable that July brings a tidal wave of small business layoffs, even beyond what’s being currently predicted.”

According to Modulus, the recent coronavirus stimulus packages fail to protect small business employees. To take full advantage of forgivable loans issued through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), businesses would have to delay layoffs until June 30.

“While people are seeing temporary relief, the foreclosure crisis will be far greater than that which we saw in 2008, as unemployment is projected to be roughly three times higher,” said Gardner.

The Modulus Property Analytics System “will identify properties in pre-foreclosure or post-foreclosure (REO), analyzing factors including property details, local housing markets, broader overall housing market data, the stock market, interest rates, and other economic data. Perhaps most crucially, the technology even incorporates data specific to COVID-19. Our models, which have long been monitoring social and economic costs, have been proven to correctly identify market movements to within one day.”

