5 Companies In Industries That Could Define Our Future

The silver lining of economic recessions is they can often give birth to new technologies and ways of doing business.

For example, the proliferation of the industry we now call fintech can be traced directly back to the financial crisis of 2008-09, as the near-collapse of our financial system led to new types of consumer-friendly financial services such as robo-advisors, budgeting and payment apps, and neobanks. Going back even further, the dot com bust enabled the cream of the industry, such as Google and Amazon, to rise to the top as companies that define our daily lives today.

With the world in the midst of a new crisis, many old ways of doing business, such as brick-and-mortar retail, face-to-face meetings, even in-person medical care, are being put under extreme pressure. But the jury is still out on which new technologies, and the companies behind them, will ultimately come to define our future.

Five such companies on the cusp of new industries will make their pitch to investors on Thursday at the Global Technology & Software Conference, a Virtual Investor Conference by OTC Markets. Companies presenting include an augmented reality developer, self-driving technology manufacturer, and an AI-driven financial research firm.

Below is the schedule for the conference. Each presentation is followed by a virtual Q&A session with attendees and is available on demand.

10:30 AM ET NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR)

Speaker: Evan Gappelberg, CEO

About: NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022. NexTech, the first publicly traded "pure-play" AR company, began trading on the CSE on October 31st, 2018. NexTech has a two-pronged strategy for rapid growth including growth through acquisition of eCommerce businesses and growth of its omni-channel AR SaaS platform called ARitize. NexTech has an exclusive license to a portfolio of patents related to interactive gaming, interactive advertising, and augmented reality ("AR") technology. NexTech is bringing augmented reality (AR) to, eCommerce, advertising, education, training, and video conferencing creating an AR ecosystem. With just a few lines of embed code, the company's patent-pending technology can integrate into existing Shopify, Magneto and Wordpress eCommerce platforms. Using proprietary scanning software to convert 2D objects into 3D shopping experiences Nextech provides small, medium and large business with an end to end solution that increases customer conversions, online training engagement and sales.

11:00 AM ET AnalytixInsight Inc. (OTCQB: ATIXF | TSX-V: ALY)

Speaker: Scott Urquhart, VP of Corporate Development

About: AnalytixInsight's artificial intelligence platform transforms data into narratives. AnalytixInsight's online portal CapitalCube (capitalcube.com) algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful, actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in Marketwall, a mobile platform for banking and stock trading (marketwallcorporate.com). AnalytixInsight owns Euclides Technologies Inc. (euclidestech.com), a workflow analytics systems integrator.

11:30 AM ET Siyata Mobile, Inc. (OTCQX: SYATF | TSX-V: SIM)

Speaker: Arlen Hansen, Investor Relations

About: A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden Cellular brand. Since developing the world's first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world's first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world. Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

12:00 PM ET POET Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: POETF | TSX-V: PTK)

Speaker: Thomas Mika, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

About: POET Technologies is a developer and manufacturer of optoelectronic devices, including light sources, passive wave guides and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) for the data communications, telecommunications and sensing markets. Integration of optics and electronics is fundamental to increasing functional scaling and lowering the cost of current photonic solutions. POET believes that its approach to both hybrid and monolithic integration of devices, utilizing a novel dielectric platform and proven advanced wafer-level packaging techniques enables substantial improvements device cost, efficiency and performance. Optical engines based on this integrated approach have applications ranging from data centers to consumer products to military applications.

12:30 PM ET Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF | CSE: DFLY)

Speaker: Cameron Chell, Chairman and CEO

About: Draganfly Inc. is the creator of quality, cutting-edge, unmanned vehicle systems and software that revolutionizes the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 21 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets.

