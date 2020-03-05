InvestCloud Launches Wealth, Asset Management Platform White

InvestCloud, a cloud platform for the financial services industry, announced the launch of White on Thursday, a digital asset management solution for registered investment advisers and turnkey asset management platforms.

“The launch of InvestCloud White marks a new opportunity for our clients to instantly gain access to our hundreds of hyper modular apps, with a complete front to back turnkey solution,” Yaela Shamberg, InvestCloud's co-founder and chief product officer, said in a statement.

The development comes after an unprecedented expansion, the company said: InvestCloud now supports more than $2 trillion in assets across more than 700 clients.

The addition of White is an execution of the firm’s intent to push boundaries and expand its product portfolio of portable and digital solutions, according to InvestCloud.

In a conversation late last year, the company’s vice president and co-founder Michael Smith told Benzinga that InvestCloud has adopted a platform-centered strategy.

InvestCloud is essentially “more than 300 discrete Lego building blocks that can be assembled rapidly to accelerate the delivery of unique, cloud-based digital platforms,” he said.

With White, InvestCloud has launched an efficiency-focused research, portfolio construction, balancing, reconciliation, reporting and tax optimization tool for wealth managers and RIAs.

To learn more about InvestCloud and a full list of White’s capabilities, visit investcloud.com.