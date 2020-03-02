Goldman Sachs Joins ICE ETF Hub, Increasing Operational Efficiency In Primary Markets For ETFs

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), an exchange operator and clearing solution, as well as data and listing service, formally announced that Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) has connected to its ETF Hub.

The ICE ETF Hub is a platform for the creation and redemption of ETFs. It currently supports U.S.-listed domestic equity and fixed income ETFs, while ICE aims to launch support for the assembly of custom baskets and international equity ETFs, later in 2020.

“Goldman Sachs has a long tradition of being at the forefront of trading in the ETF primary market, and we’re pleased to have them join the ICE ETF Hub community,” said Peter Borstelmann, Head of the ICE ETF Hub. “ICE ETF Hub allows authorized participants to access create/redeem orders, and provides key infrastructure to boost efficiency and standardization across the ETF marketplace.”

The development is said to improve Goldman Sachs’ operational efficiency in primary markets.

“ICE ETF Hub enables us to improve operational efficiencies in the primary markets for ETFs through standardization and modernization of processes. We look forward to the benefits of the creation and redemption processes for both equity and fixed income ETFs,” said Amy Hong, Global Head of Market Structure Strategy at Goldman Sachs.

