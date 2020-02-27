Stony To Revamp Traditional Customer Service With $3.5M In Funding, Led By Accel

Stonly, an interactive help content platform, formally announced the closure of a $3.5 million funding round, led by venture capital firm Accel.

Started in 2019, Stonly is a solution for customer service departments; the startup’s modular and embeddable platform currently supports softwares such as Intercom and Zendesk, among others.

“In 2020, companies cannot afford to support their customers with linear, static, one-size-fits-all articles built with tools imagined last century,” said Founder Alexis Fogel. “Our interactive, step-by-step format is the next generation of help content and it takes the experience from frustrating to enjoyable.”

The development comes alongside Stonly’s aim to expand into the United States and launch a new Knowledge Base product. To learn more, visit stonly.com.

Photo by Petr Macháček on Unsplash