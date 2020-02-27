'Twitch For Traders:' TradingView Launches Real-Time Streaming Platform For Investors

TradingView, the largest online social networking and data analysis tool for financial markets, formally announced the launch of Streams, a live broadcasting solution that allows traders and investors the ability to live stream their ideas, charts and analyses.

Founded in 2011, TradingView is one of the 300 largest websites in the world, powering over 40,000 other websites and providing social network as well as market analysis tools to over 10 million traders.

“We created streams because we believe crowdsourced live video is the next frontier for financial market analysis and commentary," said Pierce Crosby, General Manager at TradingView. "We believe in freedom of expression, sharing, and open access to market information, and Streams is yet another product we’ve built to continue to pursue that mission.”

As part of the development, TradingView is now a destination for real-time collaboration; streamers can broadcast ideas both publically and private, allowing followers to quickly execute and provide feedback on market insights and analyses.

To access TradingView’s downloadable scripts, charting tools, widgets and network of traders, visit tradingview.com.

