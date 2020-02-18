TradingView Integrates FXCM Broker Trading Capabilities

TradingView, the largest online social networking and data analysis tool for financial markets, formally announced the integration of FXCM Group, LLC, a provider of online foreign exchange and CFD trading capabilities.

Founded in 2011, TradingView is one of the 300 largest websites in the world, powering over 40,000 other websites and providing social network as well as market analysis tools to over 10 million traders.

“Our integration with TradingView will bring sophisticated tools to the FXCM portfolio, ensuring our customers have access to as much technology and information as possible," said Sameer Bhopale, Chief Marketing Officer at FXCM Group. “This partnership will further enhance FXCM’s long standing mission of providing excellent group experience to the highest degree.”

As part of the development, TradingView users will now be able to trade forex and CFDs through their FXCM accounts, accessible via the platform’s Trading Panel and Brokerage Section.

