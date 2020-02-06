Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ChartIQ Intros Post-Trade Visualization For Trade Reconstruction
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 06, 2020 3:22pm   Comments
Share:
ChartIQ Intros Post-Trade Visualization For Trade Reconstruction

ChartIQ, a software company for data visualization and charting, formally announced the introduction of Post-Trade Visualization, a solution for increased order transparency and compliance.

“In the aftermath of the financial crisis, companies invested billions of dollars preparing for regulations like Dodd-Frank and MiFID II,” said Dan Schleifer, CEO and co-founder at ChartIQ.

“The vast number of systems that go into the execution of an order result in mountains of data and very little actionable insight. By using Post-Trade Visualization, firms are armed with an intuitive solution that visually maps and accurately portrays the behavior of all aspects of order execution.”

As part of the development, Post-Trade Visualization will provide increased regulatory capabilities for traders, analysts and compliance officers.

Here Are Some Of ChartIQ's Features

  • Real-time alerts, volume flows and IOI data
  • Merger of proprietary, market and 3rd party data for order analysis
  • Visual timeline of phone and text communications

“There are a multitude of data streams necessary to tell the future story of a single order. Visualization shines a light into every detail that goes into the execution of an order, which is critical for traders who need to respond and adjust based on current market activity, and for compliance officers who require a complete picture of a trade lifecycle” said the company’s Vice President of Product Management, Eugene Sorenson.

 

Photo by M. B. M. on Unsplash

Posted-In: ChartIQ Dan Schleifer Dodd-Frank Eugene Sorenson MiFID IIFintech Tech

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

There Was A Big Rotation In The Market On Wednesday: PreMarket Prep Recap For Feb. 6, 2020
Michael Bloomberg Talks Frugality, Career, Money, And How He Pays For Stuff
Bernie Madoff Says He's Terminally ill, Asks For Release From Prison
Trump Acquitted In Senate Impeachment Trial, Will Remain In Office
'How Can You Be Short This Market?': PreMarket Prep Recap For Feb. 5, 2020
What To Make Of The Wild Chinese Stock Market Swing And Its Impact On The US
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga