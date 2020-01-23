Schwab Advisor Services Taps Wealthbox Over CRM Integration

Wealthbox, a CRM for financial advisors, formally announced its agreement with Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) Advisor Services, over the integration of its CRM solution in the OpenView Gateway for financial advisors.

In a statement on the development, John Connor, Vice President, Digital Advisor Solutions at Charles Schwab said, “We are pleased to welcome Wealthbox on to OpenView Gateway. The Wealthbox CRM solution is a valuable addition to the platform, and the service it provides to independent advisors aligns well with our goal to enhance the advisor experience through integrations with the best-in-class providers.”

The development is a clear reflection of Wealthbox’s innovation and success in the RIA space. Now, after the integration, Schwab advisors will be allowed more transparent and efficient access to financial account details, such as transactions and positions, in a summarized record page within Wealthbox.