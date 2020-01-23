Want To Ask Elon Musk A Question On An Earnings Call? Here's How

Say Technologies formally announced Thursday its Shareholder Communication Platform is available for integration into partner mobile applications.

The platform of tools, which allows for increased shareholder engagement and proxy voting, will be integrated and tried within the Fidelity Mobile app, in connection with Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) fourth-quarter earnings call on Jan. 29.

“We’re excited to empower millions more investors to engage with the companies in their portfolios by making Say natively available in their investing applications,” said Say CEO Laurent Paulhac. “It’s a natural next step in the expansion of the Say platform, and we are very pleased to see that our vision aligns with the market leaders in our industry.”

As part of the development, Tesla shareholders, alongside other retail and institutional investors, will be able to participate in a Q&A with CEO Elon Musk, directly from Fidelity’s app.

“Technology and innovation fuel our efforts to continuously enhance our customers’ digital experience, especially as we see activity increasingly shift to our mobile platform,” said Sean Toland, Emerging Technology at Fidelity Investments.