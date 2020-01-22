100 Thieves Opens Esports Training Compound, Gives Naming Rights To Cash App

Esports company 100 Thieves, a project of the rapper Drake and former professional "Call of Duty" player Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, has opened a training compound and headquarters in Los Angeles in hopes of gaining an advantage in competitive esports.

The company rolled out video Wednesday of its new 100 Thieves Cash App Compound, a 15,000-square foot facility where its major teams can train, though the space has actually been in use for about a month.

The building will also serve as offices for the company and has a retail store for its merchandise. According to The Verge, it's the largest esports facility in the country.

How Is Square (NYSE: SQ) Involved?

Cash App, a mobile payments app owned by Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), is a corporate sponsor for the naming rights to the facility.

COO John Robinson told The Verge the building is meant in part as a means for integrating the different parts of the business.

“Before, we didn’t have a ton of interaction between our e-sports teams and our apparel group and our content team," Robinson said. "And now it’s kind of amazing. We’ll see some of our apparel designers playing basketball with our e-sports players out back. That’s exactly what we built this for.”

100 Thieves reportedly raised $35 million last fall to finance the headquarters and boost its presence in content creation and fashion.

In addition to "Call of Duty," 100 Thieves has teams playing "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive," "Fortnite" and "League of Legends."

Related Links

E-Sports Brand 100 Thieves Closes Funding Round Led By Drake, Scooter Braun

7 Crazy 'Fortnite' Stats — And How Virtual Fashion Is Driving In-Game Purchases