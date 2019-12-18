10 Stocks Sensitive To Major Developments In US-China Trade Talks

The "phase one" trade deal announced by the U.S. and China Friday saw many stocks jump, with investors breathing a sigh of relief as the U.S. pulled back on $160 billion in new tariffs that were set to go into effect Sunday.

A number of sectors — including tech, biopharma and airlines — traded higher on the news. Here's a look at some of the stocks that moved on the latest trade war development.

Technology Stocks

SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA) is a Chinese technology company which operates four major business lines: Sina Weibo, Sina Mobile, Sina Online and Sinanet.

The stock was trading 0.93% higher at $38.15 at the time of publication.

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) is a Chinese social network company spun off from Sina Corp. that's known for the microblogging website Sina Weibo. It is based in Beijing, China. Weibo Corp shares were trading 1.12% higher at $45.86 at the time of publication.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) is a Chinese multinational conglomerate holding company specializing in e-commerce. Alibaba Group shares were trading 0.51% higher at $209.24 at the time of publication.

Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) is a Chinese mobile-based social networking platform. Momo shares were trading down 1.08% at $36.56 at the time of publication.

Chemical Stocks

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE: PTR) is a Chinese oil and gas company and is the listed arm of state-owned China National Petroleum Corp., headquartered in Dongcheng District, Beijing. PetroChina Company shares were trading down slightly at $49.47 at the time of publication.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp ADR (NYSE: SNP) is a Chinese oil and gas enterprise based in Beijing, China. The stock was up 0.63% at $59.12 at the time of publication.

Airline Stocks

China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) is an airline headquartered in Baiyun District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China. China Southern Airlines shares were trading down 0.58% at $34.05 at the time of publication.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) is an airline headquartered on the grounds of Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Changning District, Shanghai. It is a major Chinese airline operating international, domestic and regional routes.

China Eastern Airlines shares were trading down 2.1% at $26.54 at the time of publication.

Fast Food And Restaurants

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) is an American Fortune 500 fast food restaurant company incorporated in the United States and headquartered in Shanghai. Yum China shares were trading down 1.23% at $47.16 at the time of publication.

Luckin Coffee Inc (NASDAQ: LK) is a chain of coffee shops in China. The company was founded in Beijing in October 2017. Luckin Coffee shares were trading down 1.86% at $30.56 at the time of publication.

Photo courtesy of Alibaba.