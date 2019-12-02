Trade Ideas Brings AI Trading Solution To Changing Industry

Ahead of the 2019 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards in New York, Trade Ideas co-founder and managing partner David Aferiat spoke with Benzinga about the the importance of innovation in a commission-free retail trading environment.

A New Commission-Free Environment

Following Robinhood’s large-scale rollout of the commission-free retail trading model, many established brokerages have followed suit.

An unintended consequence of this switch to zero commissions has been the commoditization of trading and the destruction of innovation-based incentives, Aferiat said.

“How do you grow and differentiate when the service is so commoditized and the price is zero?”

Brand, Tech-Based Returns

The new environment requires more of an emphasis on branding, the Trade Ideas co-founder said.

Most brokers don’t want clients to make a trade, Aferiat said. Instead, the commission-free scheme is a way to get people — novices — in the door and then sell them other services, like banking and retirement, he said.

“There’s actually some pain to be felt by customers in this zero trading world.”

Execution quality is being reduced with the introduction of order flow sales and defunding of technology innovation, the exec said.

“There’s no incentive; there’s less money to launch a next-generation platform.”

Trade Idea's AI-based Offering

Trade Ideas has introduced machine learning artificial intelligence technology that derives tradeable patterns from aggregated data sets.

The trading solution is a composite of the following:

Trading algorithms

Strategy builder and automation

Broker connectivity

Backtesting and performance analytics

Alerts

Charting

Pre-configured market layouts

The AI technology identifies trading opportunities with a success rate above 60% and 2-1 profit via embedded fundamental, technical and alt-data analysis, according to Trade Ideas.

“We are also bringing in risk management," Aferiat said. "The AI gives an idea [such as] a buy signal, a sell signal, stop losses, profit targets.”

The way forward in a zero-commission trading environment is the adoption of tools that give traders an edge, he said.

“You’re going to have to pay someone to put yourself in the best position."

